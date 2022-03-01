Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.75.

PFGC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $56.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.54. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.16, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,983 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $202,734.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $528,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,483 shares of company stock worth $796,385 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 440.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,209 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

