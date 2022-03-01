Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.33.

Several brokerages have commented on PTON. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. JMP Securities cut Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. BNP Paribas cut Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

In other Peloton Interactive news, Director William Lynch sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $203,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 2,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $78,663.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,768 shares of company stock worth $347,387 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTON. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 16.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,749,000 after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 148.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 8,264 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth approximately $2,369,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth approximately $563,000. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $29.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.05. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $22.81 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.27.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 27.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

