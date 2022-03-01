Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $8,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,886,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,753,000 after acquiring an additional 116,834 shares in the last quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,347,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,292,000 after acquiring an additional 228,231 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,810,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,608,000 after acquiring an additional 9,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 481,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,199,000 after acquiring an additional 8,911 shares in the last quarter. 47.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total value of $100,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $316,075. Insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $87.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.48. Pegasystems Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.31 and a twelve month high of $143.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.51% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $316.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -15.00%.

PEGA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Pegasystems from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital lowered Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Macquarie cut their price target on Pegasystems from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Pegasystems from $155.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

