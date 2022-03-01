Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Price Target Increased to GBX 630 by Analysts at Barclays

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from GBX 610 ($8.18) to GBX 630 ($8.45) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PSO. UBS Group downgraded Pearson from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pearson in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Pearson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pearson from GBX 720 ($9.66) to GBX 670 ($8.99) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $513.25.

Shares of PSO opened at $8.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.00. Pearson has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $12.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pearson by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 901,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,472,000 after acquiring an additional 177,263 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pearson by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Pearson by 288.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 139,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 103,881 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pearson by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pearson by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,639,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,037,000 after acquiring an additional 104,575 shares in the last quarter. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

