Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Price Target Increased to GBX 630 by Analysts at Barclays

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from GBX 610 ($8.18) to GBX 630 ($8.45) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PSO. UBS Group downgraded Pearson from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pearson in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Pearson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pearson from GBX 720 ($9.66) to GBX 670 ($8.99) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $513.25.
Shares of PSO opened at $8.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.00. Pearson has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $12.39.
Pearson Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pearson (PSO)
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.