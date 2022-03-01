PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) PT Raised to $87.00

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PDC Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.29.

Shares of PDCE opened at $64.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 157.37 and a beta of 2.95. PDC Energy has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $65.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 117.07%.

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $99,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $48,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $1,103,610 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 258.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,708 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

