Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) is Willis Investment Counsel’s 9th Largest Position

Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 375,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,808 shares during the period. Paychex makes up 2.4% of Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Paychex were worth $42,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl raised its position in Paychex by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 16,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 181,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,464,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYX. Cowen upgraded Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.21.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $119.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.22. The company has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.68 and a 1-year high of $138.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.79%.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $91,910.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total transaction of $20,146,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 257,586 shares of company stock valued at $34,549,139. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

