Patterson Companies (PDCO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Patterson Companies has set its FY 2022 guidance at $2.000-$2.100 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $2.00-2.10 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Patterson Companies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $29.90 on Tuesday. Patterson Companies has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 72,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

