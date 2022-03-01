Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 230,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,786 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $6,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 56.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 157.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Patterson Companies in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

PDCO stock opened at $29.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.46. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $37.37.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.41%.

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

