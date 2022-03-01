Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $113,000 Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 131.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,061 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 4,861.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,927 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TPR. StockNews.com raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

NYSE:TPR opened at $40.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.45. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.37 and a 12 month high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.15. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

