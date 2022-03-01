Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Corsair Gaming were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 7.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 106,271.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 7,439 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 44.7% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the second quarter valued at about $266,000. 15.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRSR shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corsair Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSR opened at $23.08 on Tuesday. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $42.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.98 and a 200-day moving average of $23.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The company had revenue of $510.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

