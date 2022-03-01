Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 230.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the third quarter valued at $259,000.

Shares of EWY stock opened at $72.41 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.60 and a fifty-two week high of $94.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.01.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

