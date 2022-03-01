Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 425 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,827,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,577,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,503 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,793,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,754,000 after purchasing an additional 746,748 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,170,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,735,000 after purchasing an additional 230,557 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,969,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,336,000 after purchasing an additional 533,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 9,830,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,305,000 after buying an additional 179,985 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Stephens downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.19.

USB opened at $56.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $83.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $50.04 and a 1 year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

About U.S. Bancorp (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

