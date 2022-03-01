Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Stock Position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) by 72.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,053 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,965 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 241.6% in the 3rd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 525,432 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,077,000 after buying an additional 371,636 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

In related news, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregg A. Melnick purchased 7,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $99,434.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 33,862 shares of company stock worth $475,490. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BBBY shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.77.

BBBY stock opened at $16.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.56. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $44.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.84.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. The business’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Profile (Get Rating)

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.