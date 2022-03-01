Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 40 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 481 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,988.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 23,803 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,828.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ODFL stock opened at $314.03 on Tuesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $211.77 and a one year high of $373.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $317.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 9.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ODFL shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $336.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $360.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.65.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

