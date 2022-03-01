Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Party City Holdco had a positive return on equity of 69.29% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

Party City Holdco stock opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $485.93 million, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average of $6.23. Party City Holdco has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $11.06.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRTY. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Party City Holdco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut Party City Holdco from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Party City Holdco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.42.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 227,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $1,470,290.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,132,483 shares of company stock valued at $6,582,222. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Party City Holdco by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,342,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,899,000 after buying an additional 240,007 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Party City Holdco by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,395,000 after buying an additional 36,438 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Party City Holdco by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,641,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,143,000 after buying an additional 89,380 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Party City Holdco by 115.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 135,971 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Party City Holdco by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 220,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 12,546 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

