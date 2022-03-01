Parkgene Market Capitalization Reaches $7.54 Billion (GENE)

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. In the last week, Parkgene has traded flat against the US dollar. Parkgene has a market cap of $7.54 billion and approximately $5,854.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parkgene coin can now be bought for $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Parkgene alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003698 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00035135 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.35 or 0.00106287 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006507 BTC.

About Parkgene

Parkgene is a coin. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 coins and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 coins. The official website for Parkgene is parkgene.io . The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Parkgene is medium.com/@parkgene

According to CryptoCompare, “PARKGENE is a scalable Ethereum-based platform that enables drivers to book parking directly from individual parking space owners. Parking spot owners will be able to list and sell their spots directly to drivers. The Blockchain and smart contracts are used to make the parking efficient, cheaper and secure, while the GENE token payments resolve regulation compliance issues. GENE is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on PARGENE's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Parkgene

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parkgene should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parkgene using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Parkgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parkgene and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.