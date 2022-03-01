Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.95

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$22.95 and traded as high as C$28.09. Parex Resources shares last traded at C$27.95, with a volume of 985,453 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on PXT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 price target (up from C$34.00) on shares of Parex Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.06.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.95. The firm has a market cap of C$3.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.69.

In related news, Senior Officer Eric Furlan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.98, for a total transaction of C$134,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,394,475.42. Also, Senior Officer Joshua Share sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.89, for a total value of C$348,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,679 shares in the company, valued at C$186,277.31. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,060 shares of company stock worth $2,202,197.

Parex Resources Company Profile (TSE:PXT)

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.