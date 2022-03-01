Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.24

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.24 and last traded at $12.29, with a volume of 29156 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.60.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $746.97 million, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 2.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 43.02% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.41) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Par Pacific news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 17,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $238,750.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Pate purchased 34,500 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $464,370.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,028,551 shares of company stock valued at $15,488,228. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PARR. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Par Pacific by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Par Pacific by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Par Pacific by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

