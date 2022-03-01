Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.24

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.24 and last traded at $12.29, with a volume of 29156 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.60.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.
The firm has a market capitalization of $746.97 million, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 2.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.
In other Par Pacific news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 17,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $238,750.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Pate purchased 34,500 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $464,370.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,028,551 shares of company stock valued at $15,488,228. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PARR. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Par Pacific by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Par Pacific by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Par Pacific by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR)
Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.
