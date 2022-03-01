Paparazzi (PAZZI) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $102.00

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 1st. During the last seven days, Paparazzi has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Paparazzi has a total market cap of $13,244.31 and $102.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paparazzi coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00034783 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.99 or 0.00104859 BTC.

Paparazzi Profile

Paparazzi (CRYPTO:PAZZI) is a coin. It launched on May 14th, 2020. Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 coins and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 coins. The official website for Paparazzi is pazzi.io . Paparazzi’s official Twitter account is @paparazzi_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Paparazzi is a photo-centric blockchain-based platform to provide a seamless process of capturing, sharing, and trading a graphic memory. Within seconds, people can capture the moment they are in and share it with friends and families across the borders. These personal moments are not limited to an individual entity. For instance, travel guides, photographs, and artworks are all commercial merchandise. “

Paparazzi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paparazzi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paparazzi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paparazzi using one of the exchanges listed above.

