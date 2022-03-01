Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Short Interest Update

Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,212,400 shares, a growth of 1,404.0% from the January 31st total of 147,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,760,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of Pantheon Resources stock opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. Pantheon Resources has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $5.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average of $1.09.

Separately, increased their price objective on shares of Pantheon Resources from GBX 170 ($2.28) to GBX 200 ($2.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Pantheon Resources Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through the U.SA and Head Office geographical segments. The U.SA segment includes non-current assets, income, and operating liabilities. The Head Office segment handles most of the corporate administration.

