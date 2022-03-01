Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PAAS. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pan American Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Shares of PAAS opened at $23.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 51.37, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.27. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of $20.74 and a 12 month high of $36.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 5.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 10,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 19,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. 44.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

