Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 705 ($9.46) and last traded at GBX 730 ($9.79). 133,197 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 287,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 739 ($9.92).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 787.18. The company has a market cap of £669.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57.

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan) and of the Indian Sub-continent. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies across diversified sectors.

