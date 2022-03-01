PAC Global (PAC) Price Hits $0.0130 on Exchanges

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 28th. One PAC Global coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PAC Global has a total market capitalization of $172.59 million and $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PAC Global has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PAC Global alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007398 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00056087 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005289 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $125.80 or 0.00290379 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000549 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 202.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAC Global Profile

PAC Global (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Global

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Global should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAC Global and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.