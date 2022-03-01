Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OVID. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $317,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,505,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,706,000 after purchasing an additional 9,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 144.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 112,266 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovid Therapeutics stock opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.83 million, a PE ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.71. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $4.80.

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

