Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) PT Raised to C$23.00 at Raymond James

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

OR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.25.

OR opened at $12.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -112.36, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $15.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -154.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 13.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,773,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter worth approximately $740,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 48.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 246,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 80,137 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 33.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 35,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,900,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,136,000 after buying an additional 138,081 shares during the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

