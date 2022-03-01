Osiris Acquisition’s (OSI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Echelon Wealth Partners

Osiris Acquisition (TSE:OSI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$2.20 target price on the stock.
Featured Articles
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
Receive News & Ratings for Osiris Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osiris Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.