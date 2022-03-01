OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $288.29 Million

Analysts expect OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) to post sales of $288.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $286.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $289.50 million. OSI Systems posted sales of $283.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow OSI Systems.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $276.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut OSI Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.40.

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 5,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $411,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 11,402 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $913,756.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter worth $35,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 10.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 240,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,431,000 after acquiring an additional 22,619 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 73.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,456,000 after acquiring an additional 26,978 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 1.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 260,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,460,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 21.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,772,000 after buying an additional 120,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $80.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.94. OSI Systems has a one year low of $76.35 and a one year high of $102.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.74.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

