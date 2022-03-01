Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. operates as a supplier of Carbon Black. It offers products for Coatings, Printing Inks, Polymers, Rubber and other applications. Orion operates in two segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Company’s Gas Blacks, Furnace Blacks and Specialty Carbon Blacks tint, colorize and enhance the performance of plastics, paints and coatings, inks and toners, adhesives and sealants, tires, and manufactured rubber goods such as automotive belts and hoses. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Orion Engineered Carbons presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.40.

Orion Engineered Carbons stock opened at $15.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.09 and its 200-day moving average is $18.27. The company has a market cap of $942.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $22.45.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.18). Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 37.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.021 dividend. This is a positive change from Orion Engineered Carbons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.60%.

In other news, Director Mary A. Lindsey acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $150,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Corning F. Painter acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $607,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OEC. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 8.6% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 100.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 0.6% during the third quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 203,665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

