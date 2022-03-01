O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Bought by Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. RE Advisers Corp raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $649.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $446.56 and a one year high of $710.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $667.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $641.34.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 251,634.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro purchased 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $796.00 to $837.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $695.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $699.72.

About O’Reilly Automotive (Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.