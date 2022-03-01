Orca Gold (CVE:ORG) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.81

Orca Gold Inc. (CVE:ORG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.81 and last traded at C$0.80, with a volume of 4696473 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.77.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.48. The firm has a market cap of C$207.78 million and a PE ratio of 15.92.

Get Orca Gold alerts:

Orca Gold (CVE:ORG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). As a group, analysts forecast that Orca Gold Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Orca Gold Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. It principally owns 70% interests in the Block 14 Gold Project covering an area of 2,170 square kilometers located in the Republic of the Sudan. Orca Gold Inc was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orca Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orca Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.