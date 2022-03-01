Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 191,120 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $16,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 41,279 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 302.2% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 8,113 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.16. The stock had a trading volume of 162,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,853,599. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.19. The company has a market capitalization of $203.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $64.77 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.96.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

