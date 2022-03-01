Oppenheimer Weighs in on AppHarvest, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:APPH)

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AppHarvest in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen expects that the company will earn ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for AppHarvest’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on APPH. Barclays dropped their target price on AppHarvest from $13.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ APPH opened at $3.82 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.60. The stock has a market cap of $384.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.16. AppHarvest has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 5.53.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). AppHarvest had a negative return on equity of 26.54% and a negative net margin of 1,836.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AppHarvest by 109.3% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in AppHarvest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in AppHarvest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AppHarvest during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in AppHarvest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

