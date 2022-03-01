Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Flowserve in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Flowserve’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Flowserve had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $919.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

FLS has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Flowserve from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Flowserve has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

FLS stock opened at $30.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Flowserve has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $44.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.89 and its 200 day moving average is $33.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Flowserve by 5.7% in the third quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 93,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 3.4% in the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,740,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,354,000 after purchasing an additional 56,750 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 1,548.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,906,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,087 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 5.6% in the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 413,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,321,000 after purchasing an additional 21,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 28.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 82.47%.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

