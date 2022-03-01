Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.64. Opiant Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 162.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $1.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.25) to ($1.94). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Opiant Pharmaceuticals.
Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 10,058 shares during the period. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,009,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $793,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.48% of the company’s stock.
OPNT traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.16. 97,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,799. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $37.71. The company has a market capitalization of $123.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 553.11 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 9.23 and a quick ratio of 9.23.
About Opiant Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.
