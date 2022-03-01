Open Governance Token Price Hits $0.0630 on Exchanges (OPEN)

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 28th. In the last week, Open Governance Token has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Open Governance Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0630 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular exchanges. Open Governance Token has a market capitalization of $228,738.29 and approximately $44,046.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00034852 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.87 or 0.00106351 BTC.

Open Governance Token Profile

OPEN is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO . Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Governance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

