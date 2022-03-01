onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,524 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in onsemi were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ON. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in onsemi by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in onsemi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,637,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in onsemi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,316,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in onsemi by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 49,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd lifted its stake in onsemi by 252.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 41,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 29,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON stock opened at $62.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.44. The company has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.77. onsemi has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $71.25.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that onsemi will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In other onsemi news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $223,308.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $196,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,799. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ON shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of onsemi from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on onsemi from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on onsemi from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on onsemi from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on onsemi from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, onsemi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

