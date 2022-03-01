Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Now Covered by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Equities researchers at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONTX opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. Onconova Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $20.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.26. The firm has a market cap of $33.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

