Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.37 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.37 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Olin’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.41 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.27 billion. Olin reported sales of $1.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olin will report full-year sales of $9.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.27 billion to $10.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.79 billion to $10.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Olin.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 14.55%. Olin’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.

OLN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Olin in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.73.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Olin by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,323,711 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $881,419,000 after acquiring an additional 200,530 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Olin by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,700,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $263,722,000 after acquiring an additional 36,399 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Olin by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,669,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $268,590,000 after acquiring an additional 170,468 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Olin by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,391,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,359 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Olin by 1,052.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,249,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $244,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880,863 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OLN traded down $3.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.39. The stock had a trading volume of 55,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,512. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $28.86 and a fifty-two week high of $64.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.06%.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

