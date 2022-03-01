Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ OLMA traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $4.68. 438,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,055. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.67. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $50.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.30.

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OLMA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $54,557.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 739,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.39 per share, for a total transaction of $6,945,548.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 131.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 174.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 1,306.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.