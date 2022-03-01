OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OFG. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on OFG Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OFG Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:OFG opened at $28.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.32. OFG Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.26 and a 52 week high of $30.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.82 and a 200 day moving average of $26.01.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 25.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.08%.

In related news, Director Julian Inclan acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $161,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorge Colon acquired 1,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.40 per share, for a total transaction of $32,989.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

