Oddz (ODDZ) Price Reaches $0.13 on Top Exchanges

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. Oddz has a total market capitalization of $6.26 million and approximately $673,661.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Oddz has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One Oddz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000300 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002246 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00043428 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,020.73 or 0.06780783 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,453.62 or 0.99787126 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00045009 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00048734 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002788 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,778,568 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars.

