Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.79 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 133.13% and a negative net margin of 27.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Oak Street Health updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE OSH traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.51. 9,177,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,879,366. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. Oak Street Health has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $65.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.27 and its 200-day moving average is $35.19.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OSH. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Oak Street Health from $41.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Oak Street Health from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.71.

In related news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $880,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Brian Clem sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $246,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,354,756. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Oak Street Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 177,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

