Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NUVB opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.60. Nuvation Bio has a 52-week low of $4.46 and a 52-week high of $15.23.

In related news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $13,720,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,734,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,339,000 after purchasing an additional 748,225 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 1,196.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 672,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 620,362 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 733,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 307,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 907,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,716,000 after purchasing an additional 212,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nuvation Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

