Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NUS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.39. The stock had a trading volume of 821,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,260. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $62.70.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The firm had revenue of $673.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 216.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

