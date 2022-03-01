Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.85-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $825-845 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $825.88 million.Novanta also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.850-$3.000 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Novanta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ NOVT traded down $6.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,407. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 92.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.92. Novanta has a one year low of $118.73 and a one year high of $184.44.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $198.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.64 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novanta will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.82, for a total value of $2,502,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Novanta by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,454,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,876,000 after purchasing an additional 61,548 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Novanta by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 482,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,144,000 after purchasing an additional 16,653 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Novanta by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Novanta by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Novanta by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

