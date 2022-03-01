Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.600-$0.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $192 million-$200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $197.23 million.Novanta also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.850-$3.000 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novanta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT traded down $6.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.83. 9,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Novanta has a 12 month low of $118.73 and a 12 month high of $184.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 92.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $198.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.64 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 18.21%. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novanta will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.82, for a total value of $2,502,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,454,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,876,000 after acquiring an additional 61,548 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 482,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,144,000 after acquiring an additional 16,653 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Novanta by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Novanta by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Novanta by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,553,000 after purchasing an additional 23,312 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

