NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NortonLifeLock from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.60.

NLOK opened at $28.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.71. NortonLifeLock has a 12 month low of $19.42 and a 12 month high of $30.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.10.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 297.43% and a net margin of 33.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is presently 32.47%.

In other NortonLifeLock news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $27,956.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

