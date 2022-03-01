Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Guggenheim raised Northwest Natural from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.25.

NYSE NWN opened at $52.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.75. Northwest Natural has a one year low of $43.07 and a one year high of $56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.52.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northwest Natural will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.482 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.42%.

In other news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $61,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 22,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

