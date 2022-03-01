Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Holdings Lowered by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,382 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 599.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21,425 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $113.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.00. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $96.00 and a 52 week high of $135.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 23.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.27%.

In other Northern Trust news, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $5,726,533.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $223,801.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,046 shares of company stock worth $6,186,775 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.85.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

