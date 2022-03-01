Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.150-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.12 billion-$15.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.16 billion.
NYSE:JWN traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.54. The company had a trading volume of 14,225,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,467,092. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $46.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 648.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.33.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nordstrom from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.38.
Nordstrom Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.
